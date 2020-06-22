1820 Cochran Place

Amenities

**PRICE REDUCTION** Charming Plaza Midwood bungalow boasts an enormous, eye-catching front porch and sits on a beautiful, quiet street with a large lot. This 3BR/2BA home features a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a large kitchen island. Gorgeous hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Spacious great room addition flows out to deck overlooking large fenced-in yard, extremely rare for this high-demand neighborhood. Quick walk to Midwood Park and the fun and eclectic shops, restaurants, and breweries that make Plaza-Midwood Charlotte's best neighborhood. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis, tenant responsible for yard upkeep.