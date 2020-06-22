All apartments in Charlotte
1820 Cochran Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1820 Cochran Place

1820 Cochran Place · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Cochran Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**PRICE REDUCTION** Charming Plaza Midwood bungalow boasts an enormous, eye-catching front porch and sits on a beautiful, quiet street with a large lot. This 3BR/2BA home features a fully updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a large kitchen island. Gorgeous hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, new carpet in bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Spacious great room addition flows out to deck overlooking large fenced-in yard, extremely rare for this high-demand neighborhood. Quick walk to Midwood Park and the fun and eclectic shops, restaurants, and breweries that make Plaza-Midwood Charlotte's best neighborhood. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis, tenant responsible for yard upkeep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Cochran Place have any available units?
1820 Cochran Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Cochran Place have?
Some of 1820 Cochran Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Cochran Place currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Cochran Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Cochran Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Cochran Place is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Cochran Place offer parking?
Yes, 1820 Cochran Place does offer parking.
Does 1820 Cochran Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1820 Cochran Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Cochran Place have a pool?
No, 1820 Cochran Place does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Cochran Place have accessible units?
No, 1820 Cochran Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Cochran Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Cochran Place has units with dishwashers.
