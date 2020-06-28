1818 Ewing Ave.

Amenities
This charming 4 BR 2 BA bungalow, located in the historic Dilworth neighborhood, comes furnished or unfurnished!
The home includes a large living room with a cozy gas fireplace, as well as a dining room.. The kitchen features a full stainless steel appliance package, in addition to a built-in breakfast nook and a pantry.
Adjacent to the sun room, there is a first floor study that can be used as a fourth bedroom.
The master suite is located on the second level and features a walk-in shower. In addition, there is an office area and a sitting area. A stackable washer/dryer is included.
Meet your neighbors while on a leisurely stroll to shops, parks and restaurants! Just minutes to Uptown!
UNFURNISHED OPTION: $2895
One pet under 40 pounds will be considered.
We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!