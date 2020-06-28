1818 Ewing Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 4 BR 2 BA bungalow, located in the historic Dilworth neighborhood, comes furnished or unfurnished!



The home includes a large living room with a cozy gas fireplace, as well as a dining room.. The kitchen features a full stainless steel appliance package, in addition to a built-in breakfast nook and a pantry.



Adjacent to the sun room, there is a first floor study that can be used as a fourth bedroom.



The master suite is located on the second level and features a walk-in shower. In addition, there is an office area and a sitting area. A stackable washer/dryer is included.



Meet your neighbors while on a leisurely stroll to shops, parks and restaurants! Just minutes to Uptown!



UNFURNISHED OPTION: $2895



One pet under 40 pounds will be considered.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!