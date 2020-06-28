All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:49 PM

1818 Ewing Ave.

1818 Ewing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Ewing Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 4 BR 2 BA bungalow, located in the historic Dilworth neighborhood, comes furnished or unfurnished!

The home includes a large living room with a cozy gas fireplace, as well as a dining room.. The kitchen features a full stainless steel appliance package, in addition to a built-in breakfast nook and a pantry.

Adjacent to the sun room, there is a first floor study that can be used as a fourth bedroom.

The master suite is located on the second level and features a walk-in shower. In addition, there is an office area and a sitting area. A stackable washer/dryer is included.

Meet your neighbors while on a leisurely stroll to shops, parks and restaurants! Just minutes to Uptown!

UNFURNISHED OPTION: $2895

One pet under 40 pounds will be considered.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Ewing Ave. have any available units?
1818 Ewing Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Ewing Ave. have?
Some of 1818 Ewing Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Ewing Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Ewing Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Ewing Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 Ewing Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1818 Ewing Ave. offer parking?
No, 1818 Ewing Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1818 Ewing Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 Ewing Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Ewing Ave. have a pool?
No, 1818 Ewing Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Ewing Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1818 Ewing Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Ewing Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Ewing Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
