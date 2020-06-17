1800 Newland Rd. #3

Amenities

**There will be open an showing this weekend Saturday June 20, 2020 from 1-3 PM. You can come anytime during those hours to view the home. We will be following social distancing guidelines and allowing a limited amount of people in the home at one time. Face masks are highly recommended.



Affordably Priced 2 bed/1 bath. Fully remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new wood-style easy care plank flooring. Fresh paint, new double pane windows and more. Home is in good, clean condition. Definitely worth a look! Call or Text before this one is gone!



Home is located in Lincoln Heights Neighborhood off Beatties Ford Rd, with good access to to Bus lines, 77 85 and 277. This is a private and comfortable Home.



Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:

*Affordably priced

*Well established neighborhood

*New kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops

*New appliances

*New double pane windows

*Freshly painted

*New wood-style easy care plank flooring

*Good, Clean Condition

*2 Bedrooms/1 Bathroom

*Spacious Living Room

*Convenient to Uptown, 77, 85, 16 and 277



According to Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Bruns Academy, Elementary; Ranson Middle and West Charlotte High (user to verify with school district as we cannot guarantee accuracy and moving boundary lines). Transportation Zone: Violet. Other terms and conditions: Minimum 1 year lease term. Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $825 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.