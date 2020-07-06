All apartments in Charlotte
1734 Matheson Avenue

Location

1734 Matheson Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move Right In! Like new, completely renovated duplex ready for occupancy in Plaza Midwood. Wonderful location on Matheson Avenue. New stainless refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher with new kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops. Yes, tile backsplash too! New lighting, windows, washer/dryer and brand new renovated updated bathroom. Original hardwood floors with neutral paint. Energy efficient windows, New AC 2017. Yard maintenance included. Small pets considered. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required.
Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Matheson Avenue have any available units?
1734 Matheson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 Matheson Avenue have?
Some of 1734 Matheson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 Matheson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Matheson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Matheson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1734 Matheson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1734 Matheson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1734 Matheson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1734 Matheson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1734 Matheson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Matheson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1734 Matheson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Matheson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1734 Matheson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Matheson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 Matheson Avenue has units with dishwashers.

