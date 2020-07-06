1734 Matheson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move Right In! Like new, completely renovated duplex ready for occupancy in Plaza Midwood. Wonderful location on Matheson Avenue. New stainless refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, dishwasher with new kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops. Yes, tile backsplash too! New lighting, windows, washer/dryer and brand new renovated updated bathroom. Original hardwood floors with neutral paint. Energy efficient windows, New AC 2017. Yard maintenance included. Small pets considered. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required.

