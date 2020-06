Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great opportunity for a short term rental in Myers Park. This brick ranch still has a good bit of it's original charm. Enjoy the large back yard and the convenience to Freedom Park. A great opportunity if you are building or updating a home nearby. Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.



*6 month lease or shorter