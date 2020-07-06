Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

1728 W Sugar Creek Rd Available 05/01/20 (Coming Soon) 3 Bedroom on 1 Acre Lot - Available May 1st, 2020.



Yard Maintenance included on this pristine 3 bedrooms 2 bath brick home with new windows. Hardwood floors in the two living rooms, built in-shelves surrounds the non-operable fireplace perfect for a TV mount. Kitchen has nice tile, built-in cabinet-lights, equipped w/ gas-stove, SS refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Non- Heated bonus room off the living room w/ interlocking foam floors. Big Basement and plenty of closet space for storage. 1 Bedroom & 1 full bath on the main floor. 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bath upstairs. Huge Deck with private back yard. Call us today to a tour!



Tenant responsible for electricity, gas & water. Barn/Shed not included.



All pets are conditional.



(RLNE4025525)