1728 W Sugar Creek Rd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1728 W Sugar Creek Rd

1728 West Sugar Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1728 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1728 W Sugar Creek Rd Available 05/01/20 (Coming Soon) 3 Bedroom on 1 Acre Lot - Available May 1st, 2020.

Yard Maintenance included on this pristine 3 bedrooms 2 bath brick home with new windows. Hardwood floors in the two living rooms, built in-shelves surrounds the non-operable fireplace perfect for a TV mount. Kitchen has nice tile, built-in cabinet-lights, equipped w/ gas-stove, SS refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Non- Heated bonus room off the living room w/ interlocking foam floors. Big Basement and plenty of closet space for storage. 1 Bedroom & 1 full bath on the main floor. 2 Bedrooms & 1 full bath upstairs. Huge Deck with private back yard. Call us today to a tour!

Tenant responsible for electricity, gas & water. Barn/Shed not included.

All pets are conditional.

(RLNE4025525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd have any available units?
1728 W Sugar Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd have?
Some of 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1728 W Sugar Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 W Sugar Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.

