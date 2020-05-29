All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

17237 Baldwin Hall Drive

17237 Baldwin Hall Drive · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17237 Baldwin Hall Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
media room
Ballantyne Special!This Spacious 4bed home is located in Southampton community with convenient distance to Charlotte's Best Schools.Welcoming foyer opening to a traditional dining room with trey ceiling,molding & lots of windows;living room with cozy fireplace,tons of natural light in.HardWoods on Both Levels, Gourmet Kitchen with stylish backsplash,42' cabinets,granite countertops.King sized master suite with lots of windows,walk-in closet,dual vanities,separate shower & garden tub.Spacious other secondary bedrooms & strikingly attractive Bonus that could be used as 4thbed or perfect for home theater or entertainment Room.Don't forget the huge fenced backyard with oversized patio perfect for cookout while giving you all the privacy.Located Close to Blakney,Ballantyne village shopping,hwy,restaurants,school & much more.This Home is loaded with features that won't let you down.
About 17237 Baldwin Hall, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Directions:Rea Road South, R on Ardrey Kell L on Travis Gulch, R on Southampton Commons,L on Baldwin Hall, house on Left.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive have any available units?
17237 Baldwin Hall Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive have?
Some of 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17237 Baldwin Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive offer parking?
No, 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17237 Baldwin Hall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
