17237 Baldwin Hall Drive

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse media room

Ballantyne Special!This Spacious 4bed home is located in Southampton community with convenient distance to Charlotte's Best Schools.Welcoming foyer opening to a traditional dining room with trey ceiling,molding & lots of windows;living room with cozy fireplace,tons of natural light in.HardWoods on Both Levels, Gourmet Kitchen with stylish backsplash,42' cabinets,granite countertops.King sized master suite with lots of windows,walk-in closet,dual vanities,separate shower & garden tub.Spacious other secondary bedrooms & strikingly attractive Bonus that could be used as 4thbed or perfect for home theater or entertainment Room.Don't forget the huge fenced backyard with oversized patio perfect for cookout while giving you all the privacy.Located Close to Blakney,Ballantyne village shopping,hwy,restaurants,school & much more.This Home is loaded with features that won't let you down.

About 17237 Baldwin Hall, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Directions:Rea Road South, R on Ardrey Kell L on Travis Gulch, R on Southampton Commons,L on Baldwin Hall, house on Left.

