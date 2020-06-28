1719 Herrin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Custom Renovation in NoDa! - Truly remarkable full renovation and move in ready 2 bedroom in popular NoDa! Inside you'll find hardwoods throughout, floor to ceiling windows in the living room, abundant natural light and that's only the start! The kitchen is a true chef's kitchen with island perfect for eating and entertaining, custom backsplash, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. The bedrooms are great size with adjoining bath. Washer/Dryer comes with the unit! You cannot beat this price for this quality and location. Call today to schedule your viewing. 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5157210)