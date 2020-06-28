All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1719 Herrin Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1719 Herrin Avenue
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1719 Herrin Avenue

1719 Herrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1719 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Custom Renovation in NoDa! - Truly remarkable full renovation and move in ready 2 bedroom in popular NoDa! Inside you'll find hardwoods throughout, floor to ceiling windows in the living room, abundant natural light and that's only the start! The kitchen is a true chef's kitchen with island perfect for eating and entertaining, custom backsplash, stainless appliances and recessed lighting. The bedrooms are great size with adjoining bath. Washer/Dryer comes with the unit! You cannot beat this price for this quality and location. Call today to schedule your viewing. 704-814-0461.

(RLNE5157210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1719 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Herrin Avenue have?
Some of 1719 Herrin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Herrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1719 Herrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1719 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Herrin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1719 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1719 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden South End
1205 S Tryon St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte