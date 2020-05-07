17136 Carolina Academy Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Welcome to BOUTIQUE living! Gorgeous and well appointed rental space designed for Corporate living at its finest! FULLY furnished! Available for rent at $2950 per month (utilities are set for easy budget at + $500/mth, included cable, Business internet, land phone line, tankless water heater, gas, electric, sewer, trash, lawn care and security!) is the lower level of this home. It offers a private entrance and separate security system. 2 1/2 bathrooms with spa whirlpool tub. Private patio and in THE perfect location in Ballantyne! Office off of the Master and an additional bonus room that owner is flexible on outfitting for different needs. MUST SEE! This home also has a full sized kitchen and an entertainment bar! Come enjoy the luxury lifestyle today!