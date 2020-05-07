All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

17136 Carolina Academy Road

17136 Carolina Academy Road · No Longer Available
Location

17136 Carolina Academy Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to BOUTIQUE living! Gorgeous and well appointed rental space designed for Corporate living at its finest! FULLY furnished! Available for rent at $2950 per month (utilities are set for easy budget at + $500/mth, included cable, Business internet, land phone line, tankless water heater, gas, electric, sewer, trash, lawn care and security!) is the lower level of this home. It offers a private entrance and separate security system. 2 1/2 bathrooms with spa whirlpool tub. Private patio and in THE perfect location in Ballantyne! Office off of the Master and an additional bonus room that owner is flexible on outfitting for different needs. MUST SEE! This home also has a full sized kitchen and an entertainment bar! Come enjoy the luxury lifestyle today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17136 Carolina Academy Road have any available units?
17136 Carolina Academy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 17136 Carolina Academy Road have?
Some of 17136 Carolina Academy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17136 Carolina Academy Road currently offering any rent specials?
17136 Carolina Academy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17136 Carolina Academy Road pet-friendly?
No, 17136 Carolina Academy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 17136 Carolina Academy Road offer parking?
Yes, 17136 Carolina Academy Road offers parking.
Does 17136 Carolina Academy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17136 Carolina Academy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17136 Carolina Academy Road have a pool?
Yes, 17136 Carolina Academy Road has a pool.
Does 17136 Carolina Academy Road have accessible units?
No, 17136 Carolina Academy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17136 Carolina Academy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17136 Carolina Academy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
