Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1708 Silver Berry Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1708 Silver Berry Court
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1708 Silver Berry Court
1708 Silverberry Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1708 Silverberry Ct, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5460900)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Silver Berry Court have any available units?
1708 Silver Berry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 1708 Silver Berry Court currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Silver Berry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Silver Berry Court pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Silver Berry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 1708 Silver Berry Court offer parking?
No, 1708 Silver Berry Court does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Silver Berry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Silver Berry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Silver Berry Court have a pool?
No, 1708 Silver Berry Court does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Silver Berry Court have accessible units?
No, 1708 Silver Berry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Silver Berry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Silver Berry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Silver Berry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Silver Berry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte