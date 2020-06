Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom single family home located in the Independence Woods Community, House is only 2 years old. Black on Black appliances, kitchen Island, washer and dryer included. Close to all major stores and minutes to Uptown. Small pets only, This property is not Section 8 approved. Move in ready.