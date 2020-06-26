All apartments in Charlotte
16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct

16829 Greenlawn Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

16829 Greenlawn Hills Court, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct Available 09/02/19 16829 Greenlawn Hills Court, Charlotte, NC 28213 - A nice 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Old Stone Crossing community. The exterior features a covered front porch, private back patio, as well as a community swimming pool! The entry level features an open Great Room, the Kitchen with a prep island, pantry, black appliances (flat-top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator), and laundry area with washer/dryer furnished. Upstairs you will find 2 Bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full private bath with double vanity. Built in 2007, approx. 1320 sq ft., central air, gas heat. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking. Owner prefers a 2 year lease

Directions: From uptown take I-485 N to 49/29 exit to 49 N to Back Creek Church to (L) on Timber Ridge to (R) on Caldwell Ridge Parkway to (R) on Sidney Crest to (R) on Stone Trail Rd. to (R) on Leaf Pile to (L) on Greenlawn Hills.

(RLNE2242348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct have any available units?
16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct have?
Some of 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct currently offering any rent specials?
16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct is pet friendly.
Does 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct offer parking?
No, 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct does not offer parking.
Does 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct have a pool?
Yes, 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct has a pool.
Does 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct have accessible units?
No, 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct has units with dishwashers.
