Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

16829 Greenlawn Hills Ct Available 09/02/19 16829 Greenlawn Hills Court, Charlotte, NC 28213 - A nice 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome located in the Old Stone Crossing community. The exterior features a covered front porch, private back patio, as well as a community swimming pool! The entry level features an open Great Room, the Kitchen with a prep island, pantry, black appliances (flat-top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator), and laundry area with washer/dryer furnished. Upstairs you will find 2 Bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet and full private bath with double vanity. Built in 2007, approx. 1320 sq ft., central air, gas heat. Pets Negotiable/NO Smoking. Owner prefers a 2 year lease



Directions: From uptown take I-485 N to 49/29 exit to 49 N to Back Creek Church to (L) on Timber Ridge to (R) on Caldwell Ridge Parkway to (R) on Sidney Crest to (R) on Stone Trail Rd. to (R) on Leaf Pile to (L) on Greenlawn Hills.



(RLNE2242348)