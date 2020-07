Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

2 bed/2.5 bath townhome with a garage! Fireplace is in the living room, which is open to the updated kitchen. Screened in porch connects to a private backyard. Master bathroom has a separate shower/tub combo with a walk in closet. The loft upstairs makes for a great flex space.