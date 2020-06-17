1654 Walnut View Drive

Amenities
Historic Wesley Heights hosts this awesome end unit 2 level Condo with 1 car attached Garage. All the upgrades, Wood floors, Black Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Clean and Pristine. Each level has a Bedroom and Bathroom, PERFECT for Roommates with common living area. Entry on Each floor from main corridor. Secure building w/ Alarm. Walk-able to Uptown and more. Washer and Dryer include, dining room table can be included as well. Contact Prism Properties & Development to schedule an appointment today! (704) 628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com