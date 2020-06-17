1654 Walnut View Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Historic Wesley Heights hosts this awesome end unit 2 level Condo with 1 car attached Garage. All the upgrades, Wood floors, Black Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Clean and Pristine. Each level has a Bedroom and Bathroom, PERFECT for Roommates with common living area. Entry on Each floor from main corridor. Secure building w/ Alarm. Walk-able to Uptown and more. Washer and Dryer include, dining room table can be included as well. Contact Prism Properties & Development to schedule an appointment today! (704) 628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com