Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 PM

1654 Walnut View Drive

1654 Walnut View Drive · (704) 628-7096
Location

1654 Walnut View Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Historic Wesley Heights hosts this awesome end unit 2 level Condo with 1 car attached Garage. All the upgrades, Wood floors, Black Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Clean and Pristine. Each level has a Bedroom and Bathroom, PERFECT for Roommates with common living area. Entry on Each floor from main corridor. Secure building w/ Alarm. Walk-able to Uptown and more. Washer and Dryer include, dining room table can be included as well. Contact Prism Properties & Development to schedule an appointment today! (704) 628-7096 or www.Prismpd.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Walnut View Drive have any available units?
1654 Walnut View Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 Walnut View Drive have?
Some of 1654 Walnut View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Walnut View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Walnut View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Walnut View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Walnut View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1654 Walnut View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Walnut View Drive does offer parking.
Does 1654 Walnut View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1654 Walnut View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Walnut View Drive have a pool?
No, 1654 Walnut View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Walnut View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1654 Walnut View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Walnut View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 Walnut View Drive has units with dishwashers.
