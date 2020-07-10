1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Location Location! Highly desirable neighborhood in Matthews! You will be greeted by a rocking chair front porch. This lovely 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features new LVP flooring and tile on main level, new carpet upstairs and new paint throughout. Spacious kitchen overlooking the family room with gas fireplace. A large laundry room pantry combo is perfect for extra storage. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a large loft area. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Fully Fenced backyard. Convenient to downtown Matthews, restaurants, Syskey YMCA, shopping, grocery store and hospital/medical facilities. Top rated schools! HOA dues provide pool access to the Matthews Tennis & Swim Club.