All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane

1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Location Location! Highly desirable neighborhood in Matthews! You will be greeted by a rocking chair front porch. This lovely 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features new LVP flooring and tile on main level, new carpet upstairs and new paint throughout. Spacious kitchen overlooking the family room with gas fireplace. A large laundry room pantry combo is perfect for extra storage. Upstairs are 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths plus a large loft area. Refrigerator and washer/dryer included. Fully Fenced backyard. Convenient to downtown Matthews, restaurants, Syskey YMCA, shopping, grocery store and hospital/medical facilities. Top rated schools! HOA dues provide pool access to the Matthews Tennis & Swim Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane have any available units?
1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 Candlewood Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Harlowe
10900 Point South Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte