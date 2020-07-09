All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1634 Chatham Ave

1634 Chatham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1634 Chatham Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1634 Chatham Ave Available 07/01/20 Lovely 3Br Cottage in Plaza Midwood - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=esY4H29PWmt&mls=1 .
Lovely cottage home in Plaza Midwood, convenient to Uptown. Fabulous master suite upstairs with updated bath, huge closet. Two spacious bedrooms on main level. Open living area is perfect for quality family time or entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Convenient to Midwood Park, Charlotte Country Club, shopping, dining and so much more!

(RLNE4093673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 Chatham Ave have any available units?
1634 Chatham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1634 Chatham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1634 Chatham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 Chatham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1634 Chatham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1634 Chatham Ave offer parking?
No, 1634 Chatham Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1634 Chatham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1634 Chatham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 Chatham Ave have a pool?
No, 1634 Chatham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1634 Chatham Ave have accessible units?
No, 1634 Chatham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 Chatham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 Chatham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1634 Chatham Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1634 Chatham Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

