Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
16318 Circlegreen Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

16318 Circlegreen Drive

16318 Circlegreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16318 Circlegreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16318 Circlegreen Drive have any available units?
16318 Circlegreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 16318 Circlegreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16318 Circlegreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16318 Circlegreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16318 Circlegreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16318 Circlegreen Drive offer parking?
No, 16318 Circlegreen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16318 Circlegreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16318 Circlegreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16318 Circlegreen Drive have a pool?
No, 16318 Circlegreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16318 Circlegreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 16318 Circlegreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16318 Circlegreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16318 Circlegreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16318 Circlegreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16318 Circlegreen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
