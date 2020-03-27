1625 Merry Oaks Rd

Amenities

Great location for this Studio and 1 bath condo in the Woodmere Condos. Quiet street. Close to Shopping and Dining.



Available for a August 15 ,2019 move - in



This Studio Apartment Features:



*Living room/bedroom combo

*Central air / heat

*kitchen equipped with black appliances for your comfort

*Community pool

*Parking



For an appointment to view this great property, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. You can also take a look on our website for any additional properties at www.rent777.com.



Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.