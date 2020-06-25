All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1622 Chatham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1622 Chatham Avenue
Last updated April 4 2019 at 10:50 PM

1622 Chatham Avenue

1622 Chatham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1622 Chatham Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located to all Midwood has to offer. This home retains all the character and charm of an older house with the upgrades in a newer home. Family room with fireplace, flat screen and Apple TV. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and gas range opens into cozy dining area. The entire upstairs is a master suite, with multiple closets, office/sitting area and large bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Deck overlooks private backyard. Lawn and Pest care is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Chatham Avenue have any available units?
1622 Chatham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Chatham Avenue have?
Some of 1622 Chatham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Chatham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Chatham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Chatham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1622 Chatham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1622 Chatham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Chatham Avenue offers parking.
Does 1622 Chatham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 Chatham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Chatham Avenue have a pool?
No, 1622 Chatham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Chatham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1622 Chatham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Chatham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 Chatham Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte