1622 Chatham Avenue

Amenities
Conveniently located to all Midwood has to offer. This home retains all the character and charm of an older house with the upgrades in a newer home. Family room with fireplace, flat screen and Apple TV. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and gas range opens into cozy dining area. The entire upstairs is a master suite, with multiple closets, office/sitting area and large bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Deck overlooks private backyard. Lawn and Pest care is included in rent.