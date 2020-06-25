1622 Chatham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located to all Midwood has to offer. This home retains all the character and charm of an older house with the upgrades in a newer home. Family room with fireplace, flat screen and Apple TV. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and gas range opens into cozy dining area. The entire upstairs is a master suite, with multiple closets, office/sitting area and large bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Deck overlooks private backyard. Lawn and Pest care is included in rent.