16211 Frostwatch Circle

Picture Perfect "like new" home in Popular Ballantyne area.



You will love this spacious Open Floor Plan and Gorgeous Wide plank flooring. Gourmet cooks Kitchen with HUGE Island, GAS COOKTOP & walk in Pantry. Features include 9’ ceilings, Gas FP, bar area w/Cabinetry and abundance of natural light. Spacious Master suite overlooking private rear yard. Master Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Convenient Laundry Up. Half Bath w/designer wallpaper and updated vanity w/storage. Covered Front Porch entry with very private and serene fenced patio backing up to woods. Lawn Maintenance included in HOA for areas outside fenced courtyard.



Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2017



Elementary School: Elon Park

Middle School: Community House

High School: Ardrey Kell