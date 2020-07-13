All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 16211 Frostwatch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
16211 Frostwatch Circle
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

16211 Frostwatch Circle

16211 Frostwatch Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16211 Frostwatch Cir, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Picture Perfect "like new" home in Popular Ballantyne area.

You will love this spacious Open Floor Plan and Gorgeous Wide plank flooring. Gourmet cooks Kitchen with HUGE Island, GAS COOKTOP & walk in Pantry. Features include 9’ ceilings, Gas FP, bar area w/Cabinetry and abundance of natural light. Spacious Master suite overlooking private rear yard. Master Bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Convenient Laundry Up. Half Bath w/designer wallpaper and updated vanity w/storage. Covered Front Porch entry with very private and serene fenced patio backing up to woods. Lawn Maintenance included in HOA for areas outside fenced courtyard.

Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2017

Elementary School: Elon Park
Middle School: Community House
High School: Ardrey Kell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16211 Frostwatch Circle have any available units?
16211 Frostwatch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16211 Frostwatch Circle have?
Some of 16211 Frostwatch Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16211 Frostwatch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16211 Frostwatch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16211 Frostwatch Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16211 Frostwatch Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16211 Frostwatch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16211 Frostwatch Circle offers parking.
Does 16211 Frostwatch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16211 Frostwatch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16211 Frostwatch Circle have a pool?
No, 16211 Frostwatch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16211 Frostwatch Circle have accessible units?
No, 16211 Frostwatch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16211 Frostwatch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16211 Frostwatch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Courtney Ridge Apartment Homes
920 Yorkmont Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arden
3306 N McDowell St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte