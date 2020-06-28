1620 Barroso Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous RANCH 4-bedroom home in popular The Farms at Backcreek is ready for immediate move-in! This newer home has lots of bells & whistles including 42" cabinetry, SS appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout most of home, granite counters, walk in closets and spacious baths. Just under 2000 sq ft, this property also has the open floor-plan spacing that allows easy transition into rooms. Don't forget about the 2-car garage with fully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining and enjoyment. Beautiful, quiet community w/ community pool. Only a couple of minutes to University CMC Hospital and a stone's throw to popular restaurants, grocers and shopping. Easy drive to I-85 and I-485 and a just a couple of miles to light rail access! Better come see this home before it's too late!



*** We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist!