All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1620 Barroso Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1620 Barroso Lane
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:18 AM

1620 Barroso Lane

1620 Barroso Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Newell
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1620 Barroso Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous RANCH 4-bedroom home in popular The Farms at Backcreek is ready for immediate move-in! This newer home has lots of bells & whistles including 42" cabinetry, SS appliances, laminate wood flooring throughout most of home, granite counters, walk in closets and spacious baths. Just under 2000 sq ft, this property also has the open floor-plan spacing that allows easy transition into rooms. Don't forget about the 2-car garage with fully fenced back yard perfect for entertaining and enjoyment. Beautiful, quiet community w/ community pool. Only a couple of minutes to University CMC Hospital and a stone's throw to popular restaurants, grocers and shopping. Easy drive to I-85 and I-485 and a just a couple of miles to light rail access! Better come see this home before it's too late!

*** We DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Barroso Lane have any available units?
1620 Barroso Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Barroso Lane have?
Some of 1620 Barroso Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Barroso Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Barroso Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Barroso Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Barroso Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1620 Barroso Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Barroso Lane offers parking.
Does 1620 Barroso Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Barroso Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Barroso Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Barroso Lane has a pool.
Does 1620 Barroso Lane have accessible units?
No, 1620 Barroso Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Barroso Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Barroso Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte