1618 Oakdale Green Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Located in Oakdale South. Close o I-485 and Brookshire Blvd. This home is within walking distance to the community park.
Available for a October 22 , 2019 Move - In.
This Home features:
*Living room with a fireplace
*Dining room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Black tile counter tops with tile back splash
*Tile floor in kitchen & bathroom
*Laminate wood flooring and carpet in one bedroom
*Central Air & gas heat
*Laundry room
*1 Car garage
*Driveway
*Fenced in backyard with patio
*Community playground
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
NO PETS ALLOWED!
Schools
Oakdale Elementary
Ranson Middle
West Mecklenburg High