1618 Oakdale Green Dr.

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Located in Oakdale South. Close o I-485 and Brookshire Blvd. This home is within walking distance to the community park.



Available for a October 22 , 2019 Move - In.



This Home features:



*Living room with a fireplace

*Dining room

*Kitchen with appliances

*Black tile counter tops with tile back splash

*Tile floor in kitchen & bathroom

*Laminate wood flooring and carpet in one bedroom

*Central Air & gas heat

*Laundry room

*1 Car garage

*Driveway

*Fenced in backyard with patio

*Community playground



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Schools



Oakdale Elementary

Ranson Middle

West Mecklenburg High