Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

1618 Oakdale Green Dr.

1618 Oakdale Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Oakdale Green Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage. Located in Oakdale South. Close o I-485 and Brookshire Blvd. This home is within walking distance to the community park.

Available for a October 22 , 2019 Move - In.

This Home features:

*Living room with a fireplace
*Dining room
*Kitchen with appliances
*Black tile counter tops with tile back splash
*Tile floor in kitchen & bathroom
*Laminate wood flooring and carpet in one bedroom
*Central Air & gas heat
*Laundry room
*1 Car garage
*Driveway
*Fenced in backyard with patio
*Community playground

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Schools

Oakdale Elementary
Ranson Middle
West Mecklenburg High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. have any available units?
1618 Oakdale Green Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. have?
Some of 1618 Oakdale Green Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Oakdale Green Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. offers parking.
Does 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. have a pool?
No, 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Oakdale Green Dr. has units with dishwashers.
