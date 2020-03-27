1618 Herrin Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 2 Bedroom, Fully Renovated in NoDa! - You do not want to miss this incredible renovation. Brand new, garden style townhome in the Plaza/NoDa area. This location is just minutes from Uptown and the place to be! Inside the unit you have refinished hardwoods throughout, updated light fixtures, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, range/vent hood and so much more. This is luxury living at an affordable price. You have to see it to believe it. Both bedrooms have full bathrooms and good sized closet space. Call today to schedule your showing! 704-814-0461



(RLNE5157183)