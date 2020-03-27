All apartments in Charlotte
1618 Herrin Avenue

Location

1618 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Stunning 2 Bedroom, Fully Renovated in NoDa! - You do not want to miss this incredible renovation. Brand new, garden style townhome in the Plaza/NoDa area. This location is just minutes from Uptown and the place to be! Inside the unit you have refinished hardwoods throughout, updated light fixtures, custom backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, range/vent hood and so much more. This is luxury living at an affordable price. You have to see it to believe it. Both bedrooms have full bathrooms and good sized closet space. Call today to schedule your showing! 704-814-0461

(RLNE5157183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1618 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Herrin Avenue have?
Some of 1618 Herrin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Herrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1618 Herrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1618 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Herrin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1618 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1618 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1618 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
