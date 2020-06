Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom end unit townhome, located just minutes from Uptown in the Brightwalk community. Large kitchen with tons of cabinets, pantry and double ovens. Kitchen opens in to dinning area and living room with vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom on main floor, master bath has double sinks and large show. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a loft perfect for media area or play room. Walk to Music Factory and the new Camp Northend. Come check out this beautiful and bright townhome.