1615 Kenilworth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1615 Kenilworth Ave
1615 Kenilworth Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1615 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have any available units?
1615 Kenilworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have?
Some of 1615 Kenilworth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1615 Kenilworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Kenilworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Kenilworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Kenilworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave offer parking?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Kenilworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
