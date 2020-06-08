All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1615 Kenilworth Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1615 Kenilworth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 Kenilworth Ave

1615 Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1615 Kenilworth Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have any available units?
1615 Kenilworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have?
Some of 1615 Kenilworth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Kenilworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Kenilworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Kenilworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Kenilworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave offer parking?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have a pool?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1615 Kenilworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Kenilworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Kenilworth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Union
1201 Campus Pointe Ct
Charlotte, NC 28262
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte