Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Watch the game from your very own ROOFTOP terrace! Pre-wired for cable and ready for immediate move-in! This unit is newly built and just minutes from Uptown Charlotte! Hardwoods throughout, quartz countertops in kitchen and bath. Modern luxury living at it's best!! Private streets, trash and sewer. 2 car tandem garage. Water included in rent, tenant responsible for power and cable.