1613 Bark Branch Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

1613 Bark Branch Drive

1613 Bark Branch Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Bark Branch Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Brand new home!!!! Three Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath MINUTES FROM UPTOWN with retail within walking distance coming soon. Looking to be close to uptown Charlotte & all of the areas hottest neighborhoods? Look no further than The Townes of Oakhurst.. Featuring a spacious kitchen that is open to the great room you can easily entertain friends or family. Highly sought after 2 car garage with and a deck are just a couple of the amazing things that come with your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Bark Branch Drive have any available units?
1613 Bark Branch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Bark Branch Drive have?
Some of 1613 Bark Branch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Bark Branch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Bark Branch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Bark Branch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Bark Branch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1613 Bark Branch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Bark Branch Drive offers parking.
Does 1613 Bark Branch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Bark Branch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Bark Branch Drive have a pool?
No, 1613 Bark Branch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Bark Branch Drive have accessible units?
No, 1613 Bark Branch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Bark Branch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Bark Branch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
