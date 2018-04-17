1613 Bark Branch Drive

1613 Bark Branch Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205 North Charlotte
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Brand new home!!!! Three Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath MINUTES FROM UPTOWN with retail within walking distance coming soon. Looking to be close to uptown Charlotte & all of the areas hottest neighborhoods? Look no further than The Townes of Oakhurst.. Featuring a spacious kitchen that is open to the great room you can easily entertain friends or family. Highly sought after 2 car garage with and a deck are just a couple of the amazing things that come with your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
