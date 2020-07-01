All apartments in Charlotte
1609 Fulton Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1609 Fulton Avenue

1609 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Fulton Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique ranch in Plaza Midwood - Unique ranch style home with an open floor plan in ideal Plaza Midwood area. Main living area/kitchen features gorgeous hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Fireplace and icemaker are non-functional. Master suite has 12' vaulted ceilings, new carpet, luxury bath suite, walk in closet and private access to rear deck. Spacious guest bedroom with tons of closet storage. Private yard with landscaping included. One car garage at rear of home with entrance from Tippah Avenue, great for additional storage. Home has new siding and has been freshly painted. Come see this home today it will not last!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5305200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
1609 Fulton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 1609 Fulton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1609 Fulton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1609 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1609 Fulton Avenue offers parking.
Does 1609 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Fulton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1609 Fulton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1609 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Fulton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

