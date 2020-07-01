1609 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Unique ranch in Plaza Midwood - Unique ranch style home with an open floor plan in ideal Plaza Midwood area. Main living area/kitchen features gorgeous hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Fireplace and icemaker are non-functional. Master suite has 12' vaulted ceilings, new carpet, luxury bath suite, walk in closet and private access to rear deck. Spacious guest bedroom with tons of closet storage. Private yard with landscaping included. One car garage at rear of home with entrance from Tippah Avenue, great for additional storage. Home has new siding and has been freshly painted. Come see this home today it will not last!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5305200)