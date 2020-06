Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Excellent location and schools! Open floorplan, with gas fireplace in great room and kitchen with an island with access to the large, fenced in yard. large master suite with two walk in closets, separate tub/shower combo. Community has a pool, tennis courts, playground, and clubhouse. Convenient to shopping, dining, and I-485. Washer, dryer included.