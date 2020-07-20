All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15819 Castle Watch Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15819 Castle Watch Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:26 PM

15819 Castle Watch Avenue

15819 Castle Watch Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15819 Castle Watch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom Townhome w/Convenient Ballantyne location; 2 large bedrooms on 3rd floor w/ensuite baths easily 2 Master Bedrooms! Lower level features renovated 3rd Bedroom & oversized garage. Kitchen host all Stainless Steel appliances, gas range, Corian Countertops, tile backsplash. Freshly painted throughout in 2018, new ceiling fans, some new lighting added 2018. Wood Flooring on lower level, Carpet in living/dining areas of Main Floor & upstairs bedrooms. Neighborhood has pool, playground, soccer field, pet stations. Close to Ballantyne Elementary School. Tenant to obtain & Maintain renters insurance for term of lease. Small dogs under 35 lbs will be considered by owners; NO CATS will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15819 Castle Watch Avenue have any available units?
15819 Castle Watch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15819 Castle Watch Avenue have?
Some of 15819 Castle Watch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15819 Castle Watch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15819 Castle Watch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15819 Castle Watch Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15819 Castle Watch Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15819 Castle Watch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15819 Castle Watch Avenue offers parking.
Does 15819 Castle Watch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15819 Castle Watch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15819 Castle Watch Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15819 Castle Watch Avenue has a pool.
Does 15819 Castle Watch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15819 Castle Watch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15819 Castle Watch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15819 Castle Watch Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek at Ballantyne Commons
7810 Spindletop Pl
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte