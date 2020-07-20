15819 Castle Watch Avenue

Amenities

3 bedroom Townhome w/Convenient Ballantyne location; 2 large bedrooms on 3rd floor w/ensuite baths easily 2 Master Bedrooms! Lower level features renovated 3rd Bedroom & oversized garage. Kitchen host all Stainless Steel appliances, gas range, Corian Countertops, tile backsplash. Freshly painted throughout in 2018, new ceiling fans, some new lighting added 2018. Wood Flooring on lower level, Carpet in living/dining areas of Main Floor & upstairs bedrooms. Neighborhood has pool, playground, soccer field, pet stations. Close to Ballantyne Elementary School. Tenant to obtain & Maintain renters insurance for term of lease. Small dogs under 35 lbs will be considered by owners; NO CATS will be considered.