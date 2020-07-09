All apartments in Charlotte
Location

15815 Castle Watch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Ballantyne/Charlotte. 1.5 car garage. Office located on 1st floor. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Neighborhood pool access. Trash collection is included. Is pet friendly.

Disclose pet description/breed before applying to determine acceptability.

Qualifications: Suggest driving by through neighborhood before scheduling inside visit. Income monthly should be approximately 3 x rent. Would like to see verifiable income for past 12 months.

Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15815 Castle Watch Ave have any available units?
15815 Castle Watch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15815 Castle Watch Ave have?
Some of 15815 Castle Watch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15815 Castle Watch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15815 Castle Watch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15815 Castle Watch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15815 Castle Watch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15815 Castle Watch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15815 Castle Watch Ave offers parking.
Does 15815 Castle Watch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15815 Castle Watch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15815 Castle Watch Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15815 Castle Watch Ave has a pool.
Does 15815 Castle Watch Ave have accessible units?
No, 15815 Castle Watch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15815 Castle Watch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15815 Castle Watch Ave has units with dishwashers.

