15815 Castle Watch Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Ballantyne/Charlotte. 1.5 car garage. Office located on 1st floor. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Neighborhood pool access. Trash collection is included. Is pet friendly.



Disclose pet description/breed before applying to determine acceptability.



Qualifications: Suggest driving by through neighborhood before scheduling inside visit. Income monthly should be approximately 3 x rent. Would like to see verifiable income for past 12 months.



Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.