Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

15761 Castle Watch Avenue

15761 Castle Watch Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15761 Castle Watch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Beautifully appointed three bedroom, three and a half-bath, townhome in the Kingsley Community. Newly installed carpet and fresh custom paint throughout. Open family room, with large windows, TV niche, decorative ceiling fan, gas fireplace and easy access to private balcony. Fully equipped kitchen, with breakfast area and an abundance of cabinetry. Formal Dining Area. Dual Master Suites upstairs with private bathrooms. Newly finished garage floor and Brand new hvac system less than a year old!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15761 Castle Watch Avenue have any available units?
15761 Castle Watch Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15761 Castle Watch Avenue have?
Some of 15761 Castle Watch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15761 Castle Watch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15761 Castle Watch Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15761 Castle Watch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15761 Castle Watch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15761 Castle Watch Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15761 Castle Watch Avenue offers parking.
Does 15761 Castle Watch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15761 Castle Watch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15761 Castle Watch Avenue have a pool?
No, 15761 Castle Watch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15761 Castle Watch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15761 Castle Watch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15761 Castle Watch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15761 Castle Watch Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
