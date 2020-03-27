15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive

Amenities

Excellent Schools and Room to Roam - Beautifully built Shea home just minutes away from Ballantyne. Located in an excellent school district.This stately home sits on a lovely lot in a tranquil neighborhood. As you enter this home you are taken by the wood floors and wonderful gourmet kitchen. The kitchen ha a gas range,granite counter tops , cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The open concept allows for great entertaining space. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs. The porch in the back allows for your serene moments. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and a Bonus/bedroom. The third floor provides one more bedroom and bathroom. This home is one of the largest in the community at over 4100 square feet. Active community with a pool , recreation area, tennis courts,walking trail and more. Close to shopping.



(RLNE4973026)