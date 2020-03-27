All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive

15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Excellent Schools and Room to Roam - Beautifully built Shea home just minutes away from Ballantyne. Located in an excellent school district.This stately home sits on a lovely lot in a tranquil neighborhood. As you enter this home you are taken by the wood floors and wonderful gourmet kitchen. The kitchen ha a gas range,granite counter tops , cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The open concept allows for great entertaining space. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs. The porch in the back allows for your serene moments. Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and a Bonus/bedroom. The third floor provides one more bedroom and bathroom. This home is one of the largest in the community at over 4100 square feet. Active community with a pool , recreation area, tennis courts,walking trail and more. Close to shopping.

(RLNE4973026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive have any available units?
15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive have?
Some of 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15604 Sullivan Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte