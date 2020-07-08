15554 Canmore Street

Amenities
Conveniently located 2 Story townhome w/2 car garage near Elon Park Elementary; Close to 2 Shopping locations as well as Ballantyne. Large Master Bedroom w/ensuite Master Bath; separate garden tub/shower, comfort height dual sink vanity, large walk-in closet. Kitchen features 42" cabinetry, granite countertops & breakfast area. Wood flooring throughout main level. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/good closet size. Washer/Dryer to remain. Community Pool & Walking Trails to nearby shopping. NO CATS will be considered; only small dogs under 40 lbs will be considered. Tenant must Obtain & Maintain renters insurance for term of lease. New Paint Throughout October 2018. Available for Move in March 1. Prior day notice required to view.