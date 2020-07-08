All apartments in Charlotte
15554 Canmore Street

Location

15554 Canmore Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Conveniently located 2 Story townhome w/2 car garage near Elon Park Elementary; Close to 2 Shopping locations as well as Ballantyne. Large Master Bedroom w/ensuite Master Bath; separate garden tub/shower, comfort height dual sink vanity, large walk-in closet. Kitchen features 42" cabinetry, granite countertops & breakfast area. Wood flooring throughout main level. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/good closet size. Washer/Dryer to remain. Community Pool & Walking Trails to nearby shopping. NO CATS will be considered; only small dogs under 40 lbs will be considered. Tenant must Obtain & Maintain renters insurance for term of lease. New Paint Throughout October 2018. Available for Move in March 1. Prior day notice required to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15554 Canmore Street have any available units?
15554 Canmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15554 Canmore Street have?
Some of 15554 Canmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15554 Canmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
15554 Canmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15554 Canmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 15554 Canmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15554 Canmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 15554 Canmore Street offers parking.
Does 15554 Canmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15554 Canmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15554 Canmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 15554 Canmore Street has a pool.
Does 15554 Canmore Street have accessible units?
No, 15554 Canmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15554 Canmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15554 Canmore Street has units with dishwashers.

