15554 Canmore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Conveniently located 2 Story townhome w/2 car garage near Elon Park Elementary; Close to 2 Shopping locations as well as Ballantyne. Large Master Bedroom w/ensuite Master Bath; separate garden tub/shower, comfort height dual sink vanity, large walk-in closet. Kitchen features 42" cabinetry, granite countertops & breakfast area. Wood flooring throughout main level. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/good closet size. Washer/Dryer to remain. Community Pool & Walking Trails to nearby shopping. NO CATS will be considered; only small dogs under 40 lbs will be considered. Tenant must Obtain & Maintain renters insurance for term of lease. New Paint Throughout October 2018. Available for Move in March 1. Prior day notice required to view.