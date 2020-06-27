1549 Browns Avenue

Amenities
Charming Brick Home, Just outside of Uptown! - Lovely single story all brick home just minutes outside of Uptown Charlotte. Browns Avenue is a quiet street located less than 5 minutes from Uptown and minute away from I-85. Hardwood floors throughout home & original charm. Large living room opens into dining and kitchen beyond. Bedrooms are great sized with updated windows and fixtures. Large/detached 2 car garage would make excellent storage or work out room! Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.
(RLNE2621247)