Charlotte, NC
1549 Browns Avenue
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:52 AM

1549 Browns Avenue

1549 Browns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Browns Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Brick Home, Just outside of Uptown! - Lovely single story all brick home just minutes outside of Uptown Charlotte. Browns Avenue is a quiet street located less than 5 minutes from Uptown and minute away from I-85. Hardwood floors throughout home & original charm. Large living room opens into dining and kitchen beyond. Bedrooms are great sized with updated windows and fixtures. Large/detached 2 car garage would make excellent storage or work out room! Call today to set your appointment 704-814-0461.

(RLNE2621247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Browns Avenue have any available units?
1549 Browns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 Browns Avenue have?
Some of 1549 Browns Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Browns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Browns Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Browns Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 Browns Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1549 Browns Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1549 Browns Avenue offers parking.
Does 1549 Browns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Browns Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Browns Avenue have a pool?
No, 1549 Browns Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Browns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1549 Browns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Browns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Browns Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
