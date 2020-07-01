All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

154 Kensett Ave

154 Kensett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

154 Kensett Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
**REDUCED PRICE** 50% off the first full month of rent, remainder of lease will be at the original price of $1400 per month. Tenant must qualify with income based on the original price of $1400. - Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Coulwood Hills Coming Soon! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open kitchen with ample amounts of cabinets and storage space, spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring, a den area with washer/dryer included. The backyard features a vaulted screen porch with fans, a firepit, 2 car detached carport with workshop, storage shed and so much more!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5636283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Kensett Ave have any available units?
154 Kensett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 Kensett Ave have?
Some of 154 Kensett Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Kensett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
154 Kensett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Kensett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Kensett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 154 Kensett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 154 Kensett Ave offers parking.
Does 154 Kensett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Kensett Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Kensett Ave have a pool?
No, 154 Kensett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 154 Kensett Ave have accessible units?
No, 154 Kensett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Kensett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Kensett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

