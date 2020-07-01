154 Kensett Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport fire pit

**REDUCED PRICE** 50% off the first full month of rent, remainder of lease will be at the original price of $1400 per month. Tenant must qualify with income based on the original price of $1400. - Charming 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Coulwood Hills Coming Soon! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features an open kitchen with ample amounts of cabinets and storage space, spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring, a den area with washer/dryer included. The backyard features a vaulted screen porch with fans, a firepit, 2 car detached carport with workshop, storage shed and so much more!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5636283)