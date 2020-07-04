All apartments in Charlotte
15341 Canmore Street - 1

15341 Canmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

15341 Canmore Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful freshly painted townhome in sought after Ardrey Kell school district. Minutes from Ballantyne, shopping, and restaurants offers a cozy lifestyle. The home features hardwood floors on the first floor, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer remain in the home. A must see! Note the new color is a light grey. Updated photos will be included once painting is finished on 1-13.
Beautiful townhome in sought after Ardrey Kell school district. Minutes from Ballantyne, shopping, and restaurants offers a cozy lifestyle. The home features hardwood floors on the first floor, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer remain in the home. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15341 Canmore Street - 1 have any available units?
15341 Canmore Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15341 Canmore Street - 1 have?
Some of 15341 Canmore Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15341 Canmore Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15341 Canmore Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15341 Canmore Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 15341 Canmore Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15341 Canmore Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 15341 Canmore Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 15341 Canmore Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15341 Canmore Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15341 Canmore Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 15341 Canmore Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15341 Canmore Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15341 Canmore Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15341 Canmore Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15341 Canmore Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

