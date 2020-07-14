All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15321 Superior St

15321 Superior Street · No Longer Available
Location

15321 Superior Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2 story home in Hamilton Lakes subdivision. 2 car garage. Open downstairs floor plan with great room and kitchen with island. Huge back yard! All appliances included. Master suite has separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Right near the great shopping centers.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15321 Superior St have any available units?
15321 Superior St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 15321 Superior St currently offering any rent specials?
15321 Superior St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15321 Superior St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15321 Superior St is pet friendly.
Does 15321 Superior St offer parking?
Yes, 15321 Superior St offers parking.
Does 15321 Superior St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15321 Superior St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15321 Superior St have a pool?
No, 15321 Superior St does not have a pool.
Does 15321 Superior St have accessible units?
No, 15321 Superior St does not have accessible units.
Does 15321 Superior St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15321 Superior St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15321 Superior St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15321 Superior St does not have units with air conditioning.
