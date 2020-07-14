15321 Superior St

Amenities

Nice 2 story home in Hamilton Lakes subdivision. 2 car garage. Open downstairs floor plan with great room and kitchen with island. Huge back yard! All appliances included. Master suite has separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Right near the great shopping centers.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.