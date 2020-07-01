1526 Wembley Dr..

Amenities

** LISTING PENDING, APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED, TENANT OCCUPIED until 1/31/20, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ** Beautiful home for rent in Plaza Midwood area. Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded w/ upgrades & features. Open main level w/ stained concrete floors, 9 foot ceilings, modern fixtures, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & more. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each w/ own bathroom. Pet friendly! Lawn care included. Washer/dryer included. Great location in Plaza Midwood only minutes to tons of restaurants/shopping/nightlife.