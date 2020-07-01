All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1526 Wembley Dr.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:45 PM

1526 Wembley Dr.

1526 Wembley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Wembley Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
** LISTING PENDING, APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED, TENANT OCCUPIED until 1/31/20, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ** Beautiful home for rent in Plaza Midwood area. Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded w/ upgrades & features. Open main level w/ stained concrete floors, 9 foot ceilings, modern fixtures, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & more. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each w/ own bathroom. Pet friendly! Lawn care included. Washer/dryer included. Great location in Plaza Midwood only minutes to tons of restaurants/shopping/nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1526 Wembley Dr. have any available units?
1526 Wembley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Wembley Dr. have?
Some of 1526 Wembley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Wembley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Wembley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Wembley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1526 Wembley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1526 Wembley Dr. offer parking?
No, 1526 Wembley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1526 Wembley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Wembley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Wembley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1526 Wembley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Wembley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1526 Wembley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Wembley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 Wembley Dr. has units with dishwashers.

