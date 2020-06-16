15232 Prescott Hill Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fantastic Ballantyne home with 4 Bedrooms - In Ground Pool - large bonus room and 3 full baths PLUS a fenced yard with an outdoor stone fireplace ! Wow .. 2 car Garage, Fireplace in great room , outbuilding in yard for storage, HUGE XL Refrigerator, Nice Big Kitchen with Granite counters , stainless appliances, ceramic tile backsplash. Guest Bedroom with bath on main - office on main. Neighborhood amenities include - pool, playground, tennis and basketball. Top rated schools - Close to everything. Top rated schools.



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.