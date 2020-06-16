All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

15232 Prescott Hill Ave

15232 Prescott Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15232 Prescott Hill Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fantastic Ballantyne home with 4 Bedrooms - In Ground Pool - large bonus room and 3 full baths PLUS a fenced yard with an outdoor stone fireplace ! Wow .. 2 car Garage, Fireplace in great room , outbuilding in yard for storage, HUGE XL Refrigerator, Nice Big Kitchen with Granite counters , stainless appliances, ceramic tile backsplash. Guest Bedroom with bath on main - office on main. Neighborhood amenities include - pool, playground, tennis and basketball. Top rated schools - Close to everything. Top rated schools.

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15232 Prescott Hill Ave have any available units?
15232 Prescott Hill Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15232 Prescott Hill Ave have?
Some of 15232 Prescott Hill Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15232 Prescott Hill Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15232 Prescott Hill Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15232 Prescott Hill Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15232 Prescott Hill Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15232 Prescott Hill Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15232 Prescott Hill Ave offers parking.
Does 15232 Prescott Hill Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15232 Prescott Hill Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15232 Prescott Hill Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15232 Prescott Hill Ave has a pool.
Does 15232 Prescott Hill Ave have accessible units?
No, 15232 Prescott Hill Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15232 Prescott Hill Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15232 Prescott Hill Ave has units with dishwashers.

