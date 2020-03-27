Amenities
1520 Woodhill Dr. Available 06/01/19 Completely Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sheffield Park in Charlotte, NC - Completely renovated! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Sheffield Park. Brand new stainless steal appliance, new bath, new kitchen with Granite Counter tops. A Must See. Jut minutes to Plaza Midwood and Uptown Charlotte. This is a very Large Duplex with Eat-In-Kitchen and Large Great room and Bedrooms. A Must See!!!
Sharon Amity to Albemarle- Turn Towards Independence Blvd- go Right on Greenbrook Dr. then Left on Woodhill Ln- Home is on Right. Or
From Uptown Charlotte: take Independence Blvd. to Pierson Dr, right on Pierson and left on Woodhill Lane.
(RLNE4016575)