1520 Woodhill Dr.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

1520 Woodhill Dr.

1520 Woodhill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Woodhill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1520 Woodhill Dr. Available 06/01/19 Completely Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex for rent in Sheffield Park in Charlotte, NC - Completely renovated! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home in Sheffield Park. Brand new stainless steal appliance, new bath, new kitchen with Granite Counter tops. A Must See. Jut minutes to Plaza Midwood and Uptown Charlotte. This is a very Large Duplex with Eat-In-Kitchen and Large Great room and Bedrooms. A Must See!!!

Sharon Amity to Albemarle- Turn Towards Independence Blvd- go Right on Greenbrook Dr. then Left on Woodhill Ln- Home is on Right. Or
From Uptown Charlotte: take Independence Blvd. to Pierson Dr, right on Pierson and left on Woodhill Lane.

(RLNE4016575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

