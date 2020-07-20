1520 Gunn Street

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located just minutes from I-77and I-85. Close to Lasalle St. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.
Available for a July 15, 2019 Move - In.
This adorable home features :
*Living room
*Kitchen
*Hardwood Floors
*Washer and dryer connections
*Central Heat & Air
*Storage Shed
*Spacious backyard.
To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net , for additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.
Schools:
*Bruns Academy
*Northwest School of the Arts
*West Charlotte High School