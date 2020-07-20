All apartments in Charlotte
1520 Gunn Street
Last updated June 6 2019 at 4:38 PM

1520 Gunn Street

1520 Gunn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Gunn Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located just minutes from I-77and I-85. Close to Lasalle St. Perfect for the driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a July 15, 2019 Move - In.

This adorable home features :

*Living room
*Kitchen
*Hardwood Floors
*Washer and dryer connections
*Central Heat & Air
*Storage Shed
*Spacious backyard.

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net , for additional listing visit our website at www.rent777.com.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required ! We can provide Renters Insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to you're monthly rent.

Schools:

*Bruns Academy
*Northwest School of the Arts
*West Charlotte High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Gunn Street have any available units?
1520 Gunn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Gunn Street have?
Some of 1520 Gunn Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Gunn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Gunn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Gunn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Gunn Street is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Gunn Street offer parking?
No, 1520 Gunn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Gunn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Gunn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Gunn Street have a pool?
No, 1520 Gunn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Gunn Street have accessible units?
No, 1520 Gunn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Gunn Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 Gunn Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

