Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1518 Browns Avenue

1518 Browns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Browns Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Toddville Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home, Fully Renovated Just outside of Uptown! - Lovely single story home just minutes outside of Uptown Charlotte. Browns Avenue is a quiet street located less than 5 minutes from Uptown and minutes away from I-85. Hardwood floors greet you in the living room and continue throughout home with original charm. Bedrooms are great sized and faux wood blinds in every window. Kitchen includes new fridge and stove/oven. The bathroom has been completely remodeled with stunning tile shower, tile floor, updated fixtures! Fully fenced yard is perfect for entertaining.

(RLNE3466428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Browns Avenue have any available units?
1518 Browns Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Browns Avenue have?
Some of 1518 Browns Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Browns Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Browns Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Browns Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Browns Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Browns Avenue offer parking?
No, 1518 Browns Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Browns Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Browns Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Browns Avenue have a pool?
No, 1518 Browns Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Browns Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1518 Browns Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Browns Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Browns Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

