1516 Seigle Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

1516 Seigle Avenue

1516 Seigle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Seigle Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated apartments convenient to NoDa, Plaza/Midwood, & Uptown Charlotte!
Gated complex, off-street parking, 2 reserved spaces per unit, front & rear porches.
Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator.
Two bedrooms upstairs with refinished hardwood floors & full bath w/ tile tub surround. Water included is included in rent.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Text 704-868-4065 for the gate entry code, you will need it to enter the gated community.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Application fee is non refundable.

Will be available for showing on 12/11/2019!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Seigle Avenue have any available units?
1516 Seigle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1516 Seigle Avenue have?
Some of 1516 Seigle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Seigle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Seigle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Seigle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Seigle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Seigle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Seigle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1516 Seigle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Seigle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Seigle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1516 Seigle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Seigle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1516 Seigle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Seigle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Seigle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
