1516 Seigle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated apartments convenient to NoDa, Plaza/Midwood, & Uptown Charlotte!

Gated complex, off-street parking, 2 reserved spaces per unit, front & rear porches.

Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator.

Two bedrooms upstairs with refinished hardwood floors & full bath w/ tile tub surround. Water included is included in rent.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Text 704-868-4065 for the gate entry code, you will need it to enter the gated community.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Application fee is non refundable.



Will be available for showing on 12/11/2019!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.