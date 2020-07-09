1516 Plumstead Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Rently Lockbox # 1192000



Don't miss out on this spacious, brick 4-bedroom 2 bath home! This split level home features carpet throughout. The lower level features a large bonus room with french doors opening to your fenced in backyard. Sign up to be alerted of when this home is available to be viewed!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.