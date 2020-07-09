All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1516 Plumstead Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1516 Plumstead Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:55 PM

1516 Plumstead Road

1516 Plumstead Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 Plumstead Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Firestone - Garden Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Rently Lockbox # 1192000

Don't miss out on this spacious, brick 4-bedroom 2 bath home! This split level home features carpet throughout. The lower level features a large bonus room with french doors opening to your fenced in backyard. Sign up to be alerted of when this home is available to be viewed!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Plumstead Road have any available units?
1516 Plumstead Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1516 Plumstead Road currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Plumstead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Plumstead Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Plumstead Road is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Plumstead Road offer parking?
No, 1516 Plumstead Road does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Plumstead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Plumstead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Plumstead Road have a pool?
No, 1516 Plumstead Road does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Plumstead Road have accessible units?
No, 1516 Plumstead Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Plumstead Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Plumstead Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Plumstead Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Plumstead Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Gallery
1750 Camden Rd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court
Charlotte, NC 28215

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte