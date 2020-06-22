1512 Seigle Avenue

Amenities
Newly renovated apartments convenient to NoDa, Plaza/Midwood, & Uptown Charlotte!
Gated complex, off-street parking, 2 reserved spaces per unit, front & rear porches.
Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator.
Two bedrooms upstairs with refinished hardwood floors & full bath w/ tile tub surround. Water included is included in rent.
Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.
Application fee is non refundable.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.