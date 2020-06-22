All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1512 Seigle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1512 Seigle Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:40 PM

1512 Seigle Avenue

1512 Seigle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1512 Seigle Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Belmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated apartments convenient to NoDa, Plaza/Midwood, & Uptown Charlotte!
Gated complex, off-street parking, 2 reserved spaces per unit, front & rear porches.
Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top range, dishwasher, microwave & refrigerator.
Two bedrooms upstairs with refinished hardwood floors & full bath w/ tile tub surround. Water included is included in rent.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Application fee is non refundable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Seigle Avenue have any available units?
1512 Seigle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 Seigle Avenue have?
Some of 1512 Seigle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Seigle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Seigle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Seigle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Seigle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Seigle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Seigle Avenue offers parking.
Does 1512 Seigle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Seigle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Seigle Avenue have a pool?
No, 1512 Seigle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Seigle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1512 Seigle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Seigle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Seigle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Promenade Park
11115 Shadow Grove Cir
Charlotte, NC 28277
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte