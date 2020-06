Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with large den/entertainment room. Conveniently located on the bus line, just minutes from Center City, dining and shopping. Spacious and open living room, with hard wood flooring, bay window and an abundance of natural light. Large den, with built in shelving and lots of windows. This is a must see!