15027 Savannah Hall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Prime Location Special! This Brand New Energy Efficient Townhouse located off S Tryon & Carowinds features an open flowing floor plan that will definitely not let you down! This Spacious 3bedroom & 2.5 bath is loaded with luxurious upgrades; Featuring Gourmet Chef Kitchen with SS Appliances, Pantry, huge center island giving tons of extra counter space, recessed lightning & so much more. Spacious master suite with window bringing in tons of natural light in; master bath with separate standing shower, dual granite vanity with cabinets give each one enough space! Upstairs with huge loft could be used an office space, playroom or perfect even for entertainment! Located with easy access to SC, I-485, I-77, 17 Mins drive to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 7 Mins drive to Carowinds Amusement Park, Restaurants & Shopping, Banking & Transportation.Priced low for a quick move in! Contact Today for More Details.