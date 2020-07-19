All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15027 Savannah Hall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15027 Savannah Hall Drive

15027 Savannah Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15027 Savannah Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime Location Special! This Brand New Energy Efficient Townhouse located off S Tryon & Carowinds features an open flowing floor plan that will definitely not let you down! This Spacious 3bedroom & 2.5 bath is loaded with luxurious upgrades; Featuring Gourmet Chef Kitchen with SS Appliances, Pantry, huge center island giving tons of extra counter space, recessed lightning & so much more. Spacious master suite with window bringing in tons of natural light in; master bath with separate standing shower, dual granite vanity with cabinets give each one enough space! Upstairs with huge loft could be used an office space, playroom or perfect even for entertainment! Located with easy access to SC, I-485, I-77, 17 Mins drive to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 7 Mins drive to Carowinds Amusement Park, Restaurants & Shopping, Banking & Transportation.Priced low for a quick move in! Contact Today for More Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15027 Savannah Hall Drive have any available units?
15027 Savannah Hall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15027 Savannah Hall Drive have?
Some of 15027 Savannah Hall Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15027 Savannah Hall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15027 Savannah Hall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15027 Savannah Hall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15027 Savannah Hall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15027 Savannah Hall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15027 Savannah Hall Drive offers parking.
Does 15027 Savannah Hall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15027 Savannah Hall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15027 Savannah Hall Drive have a pool?
No, 15027 Savannah Hall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15027 Savannah Hall Drive have accessible units?
No, 15027 Savannah Hall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15027 Savannah Hall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15027 Savannah Hall Drive has units with dishwashers.
