Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Be the first to move into this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 and half bathroom new townhome in the popular Steele Creek area! Master down,Natural light, open concept floor plan, Chef style kitchen, features gas range, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances , Kitchen island. Spacious loft on second floor. Covered back Patio. Minutes to the new Charlotte outlets, Close to shopping, mini Golf, highways and lots more!