All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1500 Majestic Meadow Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:26 AM

1500 Majestic Meadow Drive

1500 Majestic Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1500 Majestic Meadow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home on corner lot freshly painted and ready for you to move in. This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom features a split floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the living room. The eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliance and views into the living room. The master suite has a private bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and full bath located on other side of house. Relax and entertain on the back deck in the fenced in yard. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive have any available units?
1500 Majestic Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Majestic Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Majestic Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte