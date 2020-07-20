1500 Majestic Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely home on corner lot freshly painted and ready for you to move in. This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom features a split floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the living room. The eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliance and views into the living room. The master suite has a private bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms and full bath located on other side of house. Relax and entertain on the back deck in the fenced in yard. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com